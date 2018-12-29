× OTL #637: Austin coming together, Flaws of the FOIA, How the line helps define Chicago

Mike Stephen chats with Austin Coming Together’s Darnell Shields about a new plan to improve the Austin community, learns about the flaws in the state’s Freedom of Information Act with ProPublica Illinois’ Mick Dumke, and explores how lines help define and impact Chicago with the co-president of the Chicago Architectural Club Carlo Parente. The local music this week is brought to you by Hearts and Minds.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.