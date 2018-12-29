× Matt Bubala’s Pre New Year’s Celebration: 12-29-2018

The last show of 2018 marks a special one for The Matt Bubala crew. New York comedian Jayson Cross joins us at 1:30 a.m. For more information on his shows, visit his website. We recap Matt’s birthday week by re-living his hilarious on-air scare and tells listeners about his Christmas cooking disaster. Matt, Roger and Jess share New Year’s goals like eating healthier. At 2:30 a.m. Dr. Marica Sirota joins the show from Toronto to discuss the difference between being nice and kind. Later on, Matt tries to figure out Eddie Lampert’s obsession with Sears. WGN Radio’s very own Aubrey Mumpower completed his last shift during the show. He joins us at 3:30 a.m. to talk about life as a broadcast engineer and stories throughout the years. This past week, a father booked six flights between Christmas Day and Christmas Eve on Delta Airlines so he could spend the holiday with his flight attendant daughter. Mike Levy, the man responsible for this viral story joins the show at 4:30 a.m. and shares why he decided to post it on Facebook. This jam-packed show wraps up with a description of new 2019 laws for Illinois.