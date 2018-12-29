× Chicago Mayoral Candidate Bill Daley Discusses His Campaign

Pete McMurray is joined in-studio with Mayoral Candidate of Chicago….Mr. Bill Daley. Bill Daley served as President Clinton’s Secretary of Commerce, served as President Obama’s Chief of Staff and comes from a family of several Chicago Mayors (His father Richard J. Daley and brother Richard M. Daley). Listen as Bill Daley discusses with Pete the reasons behind why he is running for mayor and as he discusses some of the changes he would make and his vision moving forward if he is voted into the position. To learn more about Bill Daley and his policies you can go to daleyformayor.com.