CEO of National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund on 144 Police Deaths in 2018: 'These incidents are taking a great toll on officers in Chicago and across the country'

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has released a preliminary report citing 144 on-duty law enforcement deaths in 2018, up 12% from 2017.

Four Chicago Police officers were killed on duty this year. Commander Paul Bauer, and Officer Samuel Jimenez were fatally shot by suspects. Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were killed by a train while pursuing a suspect. It’s the largest single year loss of life by CPD officers since 2010.

What makes this year unique is the number of firearms related deaths. 52 officers were killed by firearms. That’s greater than the 50 officers killed in traffic crashes. Typically traffic incidents lead the way.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with the non-profit group’s CEO Craig Floyd about the numbers, and the impact the dozens of officer deaths are having on police departments.