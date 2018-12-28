× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/28/18: Buying Rental Car Insurance, Japan’s Whaling Industry, & The Uber of Tailgating

2018 had plenty of stories and plenty about millennials that are “killing” certain industries, but Ben Meyerson joined Jon Hansen to to explain how they are actually saving one industry in particular. Tobie Stanger is telling us if its worth it or not to buy rental car insurance, Marisa Fernandez is explaining why its significant that Japan is getting back into the whaling industry, and Parker Duffey is taking all of the hassle out of tailgating with Tailgate Guys.