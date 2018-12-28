Chicago Blackhawks' legend Tony Esposito is introduced to the fans during the Blackhawks' NHL Convention Friday, July 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tony Esposito Previews The Winter Classic With Elton Jim and Andrea Darlas
Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito joins Elton Jim and Andrea Darlas to discuss the upcoming Winter Classic game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. They also chat about the three-day free fan festival in Chicago’s Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park.