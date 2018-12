× The Patti Vasquez Show 12.27.18 | Steve and Johnnie and more

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

WGN legends Steve and Johnnie pays Patti a visit to talk about their New Years Eve Special: Cheap Date Life After Dark.

Plus, Patti welcomes author Adam Selzer, actress Cristin McCallister and comedians Michawl Palascak and James Vickery as they discuss upcoming shows and appearances, a transformer explosion in New York, the top Christmas gifts this holiday season and more.