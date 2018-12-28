× The Opening Bell 12/28/18: What Made Wall Street’s December So Volatile?

This month has seen some of the most volatility all year and it’s concerning not just investors but also Paul Lisnek (sitting in for Steve Grzanich) but Mark DeCambre (Markets Editor at MarketWatch.com) kicked off the show to sort through the biggest factors from the week and the year overall. Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin then wrapped up the state’s progress from Springfield and walked through the most important laws that we should be gearing up for in 2019.