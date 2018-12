× Rick Kogan in for John Williams 12.27.18: Men in Chicago bars, plus a goodbye to Engineer Ben Cortez

Rick Kogan is joined by “Three Wise Men” in the libations of Chicago. Those men include retired Billy Goat bartender Jeff Magill, Old Town Alehouse bartender Bruce Elliot and Red Lion Pub Owner Colin Cordwell, three of the most distinct, venerable Chicago pubs. Then, Rick bids farewell to Ben Cortez, an engineer at WGN Radio, of 35 years.