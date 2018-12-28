× Positivity When SADD: The Seasonal Disorder Hits

Pete McMurray talks with therapist…professional coach…and one of our favorite guest, Tiffany Louise. Tiffany and Pete talk about positivity and how it’s important to stay positive even in negative situations. Listen as Tiffany and Pete dig deep into how being a source of positivity should be one everyone’s New Years resolution, how apologizing is important and what S.A.D.D. really is and how we can minimize these seasonal depressions. Be sure to follow Tiffany Louise on instagram @tiffany.louise or check out her website tiffanylouise.com for more information.