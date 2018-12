× Pinch Hitters 12/28/18: Andrea Darlas And Elton Jim In For Bill And Wendy | Full Show

Andrea Darlas and Elton Jim are reunited again! To get things started off, they chat about their favorite scents and the increasing popularity of incense. Plus does Elton Jim go a little to far with his favorite fragrance in studio? You’ll have to find out! Then later, Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito calls in to preview the Winter Classic at Notre Dame on New Years Day.