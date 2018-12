× MVPP: St. Ben’s Grammer School Crossing Guard Roxie Calhoun

Pete McMurray is joined by St. Ben’s Grammer School Crossing Guard Roxie Calhoun. Roxy has been a crossing guard at the same crosswalk for 40 years. She is one of the most upbeat, happy and most joyful person to be around. Listen as Roxy tells Pete a little more about herself and to put a smile on your face.