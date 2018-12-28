× Lake Home & Cabin Show: January 11-13, 2019

This January 11 – 13, the annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show brings you the passion and memories of being at the cabin without ever having to leave town!

Now in its 15th year, the Lake Home & Cabin Show at the Schaumburg Convention Center is Chicagoland’s ONLY show that specializes in vacation homes and the second home lifestyle. Whether you already own a second home or hope to someday own one, this engaging three-day show features everything you need and want for your lake home, cottage or cabin. The show also includes free interactive features, demonstrations and educational seminars. Find more information at www.lakehomeandcabinshow.com.

Here’s a glimpse of what you’ll find at the Lake Home & Cabin Show:

Rustic and Specialty Furniture & Furnishings

Architects, Builders & Remodelers

Real Estate & Finance

Sporting Gear, Outdoor Equipment & Marine

Landscaping & Lakeshore Maintenance

Custom Products, Accessories & Publications

How-To Seminars & Demonstrations

The Schaumburg Convention Center is located at 1551 Thoreau Drive in Schaumburg. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for youth ages 5-15 and free for children under 5. Look for $2 off adult admission coupons available at lakehomeandcabinshow.com.

Show hours are as follows:

Friday, January 11: 2pm – 8pm

Saturday, January 12: 10am – 6pm

Sunday, January 13: 10am – 4pm