Hoge and Jahns, Episode 207: Week 17 Bears-Vikings, NFL Preview

The Bears’ regular season is once again coming to a close in Minneapolis, but this time the conversation isn’t about who is going to get fired. The football very much matters, especially for the Vikings, who need to win to get into the playoffs. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns preview the matchup and make their predictions, while also weighing the various playoff scenarios surrounding the game. The guys also make their picks around the NFL and in the College Football Playoff. Listen below!

