Brian Noonan | The national Mascot Hall of Fame

WGN Radio’s Brian Noonan is joined by Executive Director of the national Mascot Hall of Fame, Orestes Hernandez. Orestes tells us about the museum’s opening on December 26th and gives us a rundown of the brand new museum. He also shares just a few of the iconic mascot inductees including the Blackhawks’ Tommy Hawk and Chicago Bulls’ Benny the Bull. You can learn more about the museum at mascothalloffame.com.