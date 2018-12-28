TO GO WITH STORY China-Ireland-US-comedy-culture,FEATURE
This photo taken on November 22, 2014 shows Irish-American comedian Des Bishop performing in Beijing. "The thing about stand-up is you need to know where the line is," says Irish-American comedian Des Bishop, but China makes it easy: "The government tells you where the line is, so don't worry." In China, where outspokenness can be perilous, Western-style stand-up comedy remains a niche art form, but Bishop is hoping to change that, one Mandarin-language performance at a time. AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR (Photo credit should read FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
Brian Noonan | Comedian Des Bishop translates in any country
New York native and Irish transplant, Des Bishop, joins Brian Noonan to share the story behind his career as a stand-up comic and how his comedy translates abroad internationally. Des will be performing at Zanies Comedy Club Chicago January 9th-12th. You can learn more about Des, listen to his podcast and get his tour information at desbishop.net.