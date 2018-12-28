CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 20: People rally downtown for the Second Annual Womens March on January 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The march was held to encourage women to fight for womens rights and social justice through political engagement. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Brian Noonan | Jaquie Algee shares Women’s March Chicago
Women’s March Chicago board president Jaquie Algee joins Brian Noonan to clear up the conflicting information surrounding the national chapter. She also tells us how the movement began in Chicago and how people can get involved. You can visit the organization’s website for more information at womensmarchchicago.org.