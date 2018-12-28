× 2019 American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb

The teams of WGN Radio and WGN-TV invite you to the biggest stair climb in Chicago!

The American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb, presented by United Healthcare, is Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Presidential Towers (555 W. Madison Street).

Your first step is visiting FightForAirClimb.org to register. You can climb with WGN Radio’s team, captained by Dave Eanet, Mary Van De Velde and Patti Vasquez, help support us by making a donation or start your own team.

Participants can climb 1, 2, 3 or all 4 of the Presidential Towers. It’s 45 floors and 585 steps per tower for a total of 180 floors and 2,340 steps if you choose to climb all four towers! Every step counts as we move forward in our fight for healthy lungs and clean air.

Make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease. In Illinois alone, there are more than 1.3 million people who suffer from lung disease, including more than 6,500 who battle lung cancer.

Register online at FightForAirClimb.org or call 312-781-1100.

Support or join WGN Radio’s Team here!