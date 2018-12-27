× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/27/18: Chicago’s Surplus of $200K Homes, The Mascot Hall of Fame, & the Economic Impact of Immigrants

If you have a $200,000 budget for a home, Chicago has the best offering for you to buy. Jon Hansen stepped in for Steve Bertrand but sorted through the housing report from Realtor.com with Danielle Hale making sure first time home owners know the essentials before buying. Orestes Hernandez explained how the Mascot Hall of Fame evolved into a real location in Whiting, Indiana, Rachel Permack updated Jon on one of the most important changes for truck drivers, and Rich Andre is showing the exact economic impact of immigrants in Chicago’s economy (they bring in much bigger numbers than you might think).