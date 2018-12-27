× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 27 | Overscheduled kids: Why we need to clear the family calendar and plan for “down time”

Are your kids “joiners?” How many activities do you allow? Is it possible to be too involved? uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos uncovered some hard truths in their conversation with Nicole Wise, author of The Over-Scheduled Child: Avoiding the Hyper-Parenting Trap.

Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page here. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.