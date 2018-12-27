× Thought Leader John Horton: What Will 2019 Hold For Home Buyers and Sellers

This year in residential real estate was a constantly shifting one, with glimpses of it being a buyers market and a sellers market, all in one year. Bennett Wakenight (stepping in for Steve Grzanich) talked with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (VP and Senior Residential Sales Manager in the Chicago Region at Associated Bank) to look back on the year but also look ahead to the 2019 year begins, sorting through some of those expectations as well.