The Opening Bell 12/27/18: Shopping after Christmas can save you money

Bennett Wakenight stepped in for Steve Grzanich, as he spoke with John Horton (Vice President and Senior Residential Sales Manager in the Chicago Region at Associated Bank) about residential real estate and 2018 as the year of the interest rate. Sarah Hollenbeck (Analyst at Offers.com) then joined the program to talk about the top 7 items that will be cheaper after Christmas and the benefits of waiting to shop after the holiday season.