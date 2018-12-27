× The Most Valuable Person On The Planet: Steve McKenzie

Pete McMurray is joined by Today’s Most Valuable Person on the Planet, Steve McKenzie. Throughout his years working in the city, Steve, like many of us, passed homeless people on the street everyday. A sudden loss changed his entire perspective and he began to use his love of photography to help the homeless tell their story and create an everlasting memory of them. To view the images and read the stories, be sure to follow Steve on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/people_beautiful_people/