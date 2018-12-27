× The Mincing Rascals 12.26.18: Government shutdown, Eric Zorn’s Illinois polls, Trump visits Iraq, high school wrestler’s unwanted haircut

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of Chicago Tribune. They start off by discussing the government shutdown, or partisan showdown, which stretches into its sixth day. Then, the Rascals discuss their answers to a list of poll questions Eric compiled on the future of the state in politics. They go on to talk about the indications made by President Trump’s visit to troops in Iraq. Plus, the Rascals weigh in on the high school wrestler in New Jersey who was obligated to have his hair cut on the spot to continue wrestling.

Scott recommends checking out music from Patato.

Eric recommends reading “The Poison We Pick” in New York Magazine by Andrew Sullivan.

John recommends watching “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”