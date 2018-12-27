× Pinch Hitters 12/27/18: Andrea Darlas and Frank Fontana fill in for Bill and Wendy | Full Show

In this full show podcast Andrea Darlas and Frank Fontana sit in for Bill and Wendy. Are you doing any unique resolutions this year? Andrea and Frank discuss sticking to resolutions and take your calls on what resolutions listeners have heading into 2019. Then later, are you tired of seeing people on social media? Are you perhaps envious of them? Andrea and Frank discuss the trends on social media and take listener phone calls on examples of social media envy.