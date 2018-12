× Pinch Hitters 12/26/18: Jim Turano & Andrea Darlas In For Bill & Wendy | Spikeball

WGN Radio’s “Elton Jim” Turano and Andrea Darlas are joined on the phone with Jeb Moyers as he shares the touching story of his daughter’s fight with leukemia. He goes on to share how founder and CEO of Spikeball, Chris Ruder, made a memorable Christmas for some remarkable nurses that go above and beyond for cancer patients.