Pinch Hitters 12/26/18: Jim Turano & Andrea Darlas In For Bill & Wendy | Nativity Scenes

WGN Radio’s “Elton Jim” Turano and Andrea Darlas are reunited and take time to talk about Christmas nativity scene etiquette. We hear Jim’s thorough explanation of his nativity scene and when we should see the correct scenes. Later on, we hear listeners’ thoughts and their nativity scene traditions.