ISTANBUL, TURKEY - DECEMBER 14: A man takes a photograph of a nativity scene at Saint Antoine Church on December 14, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. Despite Turkey having a 98% Muslim population, an increasing number of shops, malls and luxury brand outlets promote Christmas sales. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Pinch Hitters 12/26/18: Jim Turano & Andrea Darlas In For Bill & Wendy | Nativity Scenes
WGN Radio’s “Elton Jim” Turano and Andrea Darlas are reunited and take time to talk about Christmas nativity scene etiquette. We hear Jim’s thorough explanation of his nativity scene and when we should see the correct scenes. Later on, we hear listeners’ thoughts and their nativity scene traditions.