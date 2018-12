× Pinch Hitters 12/26/18: Jim Turano & Andrea Darlas In For Bill & Wendy | Full Show

“Elton Jim” Turano and Andrea Darlas are reunited as they fill in for Bill & Wendy! They start the show off talking Christmas nativity etiquette. Then, “Elton Jim” shares his Christmas card rules for the holidays. The show culminates as Jeb Moyers shares the touching story of his daughter fighting leukemia and how Chris Ruder, founder and CEO of Spikeball, made a memorable Christmas for some remarkable nurses.