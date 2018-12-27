CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Christmas cards are offered for sale at a Target store on December 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Target announced today it will acquire Shipt, a same-day delivery company, for $550 million. The retailer said the purchase will allow customers to receive same-day delivery of merchandise from about half of all Target stores beginning in early 2018 and the majority of the companys stores by the end of 2018. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Pinch Hitters 12/26/18: Jim Turano & Andrea Darlas In For Bill & Wendy | Christmas Cards
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Christmas cards are offered for sale at a Target store on December 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Target announced today it will acquire Shipt, a same-day delivery company, for $550 million. The retailer said the purchase will allow customers to receive same-day delivery of merchandise from about half of all Target stores beginning in early 2018 and the majority of the companys stores by the end of 2018. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WGN Radio’s “Elton Jim” Turano & Andrea Darlas share their Christmas card rules for the holidays. They discuss what should be in the cards, the difference between cards and letters, and what the deciding factors are on who they send to.