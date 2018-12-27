× Matt Bubala in for John Williams 12.27.18: Walking off the job, Derrick Rose an MVP, Block Club Chicago’s biggest stories of 2018

Matt Bubala fills in for John Williams. He starts off the show ringing in the new year by talking about brave people who dramatically walked off their jobs. You call in with your quitting stories. Then, Matt turns your attention to Derrick Rose for today’s NewsClick question. And Matt disagrees with sports reporter Mark Carman about whether or not D. Rose’s number should be retired when he stops playing. Block Club Chicago Editor-in-Chief Shamus Toomey gives you the biggest stories of the year, ranging from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s announcement, to the Bears’ climb to greatness. Finally, you join Matt as he brings up a friend’s backfiring Christmas gift.