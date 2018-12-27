Today, WGN Radio says farewell to two long-time engineers, Ben Cortez and Aubrey Mumpower. Together they represent nearly seven decades of experience bringing the sounds of Chicago’s storytellers to you, often in the early hours of the morning or late into the night. Thanks, Ben and Aubrey!
Farewell, Ben Cortez and Aubrey Mumpower
