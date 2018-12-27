Farewell, Ben Cortez and Aubrey Mumpower

Posted 10:56 PM, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49PM, December 20, 2018

Today, WGN Radio says farewell to two long-time engineers, Ben Cortez and Aubrey Mumpower. Together they represent nearly seven decades of experience bringing the sounds of Chicago’s storytellers to you, often in the early hours of the morning or late into the night. Thanks, Ben and Aubrey!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline