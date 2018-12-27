× Dane Neal in for Nick D (12/27/18): A Bowl Season Tailgating Primer

Dane Neal is in for Nick Digilio: Tailgating expert and author of The Tailgating Cookbook Beth Peterson sits in with Dane for a show-long discussion on the great American pastime of combining food and sports; Mezcal expert and author Joe Bank joins the show from Mexico and discusses the oft-overlooked spirit, and the complexities that make it different from its cousin, tequila; Beard Award-winning Carrie Nahabedian is representing Chicago and the Bears in the Taste of the NFL at Super Bowl LIII and she previews a little but of what she’s bringing to Atlanta for the big game; former Bears CB and Super Bowl Champ Shaun Gayle discusses the Kick Hunger Challenge that’s money for local food banks in NFL cities; Myrko Leitner of MIG Alpine Grill & BBQ Academy checks in from Italy and the KCBS Italian Barbecue Championship; Brady Lowe and Erin Lowe talk about the Cochon 555 Culinary Tour, and more.