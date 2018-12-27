× Brian Noonan 12.27.18 | Troubling police statistics, Woman’s March Chicago, comedian Des Bishop and much more!

Brian Noonan is in for another packed afternoon drive show!

WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow shares statistics from the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Fund showing firearm-related fatalities among officers increased by 13% in 2018; WGN TV’s Tom Skilling gives us a New Year’s weather forecast; Jaquie Algee, Women’s March Chicago board president, clears up conflicting information and how people can join the movement in Chicago; New York comedian and Irish transplant, Des Bishop shares the story behind his stand-up career and how it translates abroad; WGN Radio’s Mark Carman gives us a sports update on former Chicago Bulls player Derek Rose and all of the playoff possibilities for the Chicago Bears; Executive Director of the National Mascot Hall of Fame, Orestes Hernandez, talks us through the brand new museum and mascots that made it in; and WGN Radio’s Steve Dale talks about his trip to Thailand, his time with elephants and pet anxiety. All this and much more!