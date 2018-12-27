Media watch as workmen demonstrate the replacement of a panel on the New Year's Eve ball on top of a building in Times Square, New York, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Preparations for New Year's Eve in Times Square are taking shape, and some of those shapes are 192 new crystal triangles on the famous ball. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Breaking Away From Traditional Resolutions To Bring In 2019
Andrea Darlas and Frank Fontana discuss New Years resolutions and breaking away from the traditional ones to more unique and creative ones. Andrea and Frank take your calls and get share their resolutions, including a special resolution from John, who wants to make his wife’s life extra special.. You’ll have to listen to find out!