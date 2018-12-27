Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel participates in a panel discussion during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 84th Winter Meeting at the Capitol Hilton January 20, 2016 in Washington, DC. Emanuel talked about his experience during the recent upsurge in violence Chicago during the discussion about reducing violence and reinforcing trust between police and the community. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Block Club Chicago Editor-In-Chief Shamus Toomey gives you biggest stories of 2018
Block Club Chicago Editor-In-Chief Shamus Toomey tops the list of most significant 2018 stories with Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s big announcement. Joining Emanuel on that list is the rise of the Bears. Plus, Shamus describes the weight of the news 2018 brought for Sabatino’s.