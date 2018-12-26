× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/26/18: Terry Answers Listener Questions, CHA Settling Old Disputes, & Data Breach Stories from 2018

Many individuals who are invested in the market right now are looking at this down market as a great buying opportunity or that the end is near, but thankfully Terry Savage was able to provide some input on Jon Hansen‘s situation along with a few other listeners who have questions of their own on how they should look at the markets. Frank Sennett jumped on the program to look back into Chicago’s hosing history and a legal case that was long overdue, while John Hoehne looked back at this year’s major data breach stories from hacks into Equifax to data data leaks at Facebook.