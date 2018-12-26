× WGN Nightside with Steve Dale | 12.25.18 | FULL SHOW

Steve starts things off by chatting with Robert Montelongo, a Chaplain with the Chicago Police Department. Then, we get to hear a beautiful rendition of “O Come Let Us Adore Him”, “O Holy Night”, and “White Christmas” sung by Robert’s daughter, Emily Montelongro, accompanied on piano by Bob Biliskov. Arturo Andonaegui, a patrolman and Honor Guard Vocalist with the Chicago Police Department, joins the conversation and sings “Winter Wonderland”, and many more of our Christmas favorites, accompanied on piano by Roderick Pierre Pollard. Then, after a long night of work, Santa Claus, joins Steve, to fill us in on all his travels and Steve even asks him about climate change! The show closes with Steve speaking with WGN engineer, Aubrey Mumpower, on his years of service at the station.

