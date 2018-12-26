× Welcome to the World of Physical Therapy: Injury, Recovery Options & Preventative Tips

Great perspective and insight from Physical Therapist, and my cousin, Julie Vanni. Julie has been a competitive athlete all her life, in many sports, her focus being a collegiate basketball player, coach & officiant, and now spends her time helping other athletes and patients through injury with her doctorate in Physical Therapy. She has been in the PT world helping patients for over 13 years and is based in Seattle, Washington, managing Biojunction Sports Therapy. She shares some great information and tips with us about common injury for patients & athletes, preventative care and the best recovery options. Learn more about Julie and the clinic at www.biojunction.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3579912/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-17_2018-12-25-111312.64kmono.mp3

