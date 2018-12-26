× The Opening Bell 12/26/18: What Happens When Law, Medicine, and Design all Combine?

When worlds collide there are plenty of positive results that can come out of the collision. Paul Lisnek stepped in for Steve Grzanich to talk about the intersection of law, medicine, and fashion with an unlikely relationship. Mark Roscoe (Mark Roscoe Designs) and Dr. Eli Soto (Internal Medicine at AMITA Health) sat in with Paul for the full show to discuss how their careers lead to them collaborating on a new fashion line for men and women through Eli Roscoe Designs.