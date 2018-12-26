× The Beat | A Carm & Harry CHRISTMAS

Santa has finished his rounds around the world and Christmas day has wrapped up. To cap off you’re night, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you special Christmas edition of The Beat. We’re feeling the spirit and we’re talking Christmas 2018 all night!!

To kick things off, We want to know who had the best Christmas — Tell us why your Christmas was the best this year! We move on to predictions to the new upcoming year 2019. What can we expect? The Good and The Bad. We’re taking a list and will be checking it twice Plus, You’re favorite Christmas music we’re playing all night!

Former Chicago Bear Wide Reciever Earl Bennett calls in-studio to talk about the big game coming up for the Chicago Bears as they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. We then trail off to who was most disappointed with their Christmas gift — and who gave a gift to someone that they didn’t really want to? To cap this glorious day, We salute to the workers on Christmas — Find out who won our Chicago Blackhawks winter classic ticket giveaway!