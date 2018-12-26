× Pinch Hitters 12/26/18: Pete McMurray In For Steve Cochran | Full Show

Pete McMurray filled in for Steve Cochran and is joined by Steve Bernas of the Better Business Bureau to discuss handling your holiday returns, Dawn Jackson Blatner stops by in studio to discuss some of the latest health trends and tips for sticking to your diet in 2019. Dan Hampton and Adam Hoge join the show to discuss the Bears and their upcoming game against the Vikings on Sunday. Finally Pat McGann stops by to promote his upcoming appearances at Zanies, and Chef Shelley Young from the Chopping Block joins Pete to make a delicious dip that is sure to be a hit!