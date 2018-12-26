× Nocturnal Journal Christmas Edition with Dave Hoekstra | Tribute to Golden Apple Diner

In-studio are the Italian stallions Nick Alex, owner of the Golden Apple Diner and longtime loyal customer Johnny Bellino. The diner never closes, it’s open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or to make it more simple.. 24/7!!! Nick & Johnny talk about the history of the Golden Apple, and the new type of the crowd that comes into the diner. As we continue with the conversation, Christmas memories are the topic (Including Dave’s). From breakfast all the way to dinner, there are many accommodating options to choose from this sweet spot.

You can visit the Golden Apple Diner at 2971 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 or online at http://goldenapplediner.com/