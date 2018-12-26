Nocturnal Journal Christmas Edition with Dave Hoekstra | Santa Claus & Comedian Mike Ostrowski
SANTA CLAUS!! Yes, it’s true. After a long journey throughout the world, the man himself Santa Claus joins the program to talk about his eventful trip! Santa explains the presents he drops off and what his experience was like to come through the worlds greatest city of Chicago.
To wrap up this Christmas Day Extravaganza, Comedian Mike Ostrowski joins us for the final segment of this Christmas. For 25 years, Mike had spent days working for Playboy Magazine. He spent his nights entertaining audiences across the Midwest as an energetic, Chaotic comedy talent. Coming with his talent, he begin headlining many of Chicago’s best clubs and opening for big names at concert halls in several states.