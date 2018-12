× Nocturnal Journal Christmas Edition with Dave Hoekstra | Maxwell Street Musician “Lefty” Vince Johnson

Wrapping up our Christmas Day Extravaganza, we bring in some live entertainment!! Maxwell Street Musician “Lefty” Vince Johnson, will sing and play some Christmas tunes on his electric guitar.

Vince goes in depth about inspiration from his youth days on Maxwell Street and talks legacy about be the last remaining blues musician playing consistently at the New Maxwell Street Market.