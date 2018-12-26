× Mark Carman and Jerry Nunn | 12.26.18 | A Magic Trick On The Radio…

Mark Carman and Jerry Nunn bring Christmas to a close with a discussion on the “marginal” Santa Claus. Then, they speak with Heather Long, Economics Correspondent for the Washington Post, on the recent volatility in the stock market – SHOULD WE BE SCARED?! Finally, Jamie Allan, “the Steve Jobs of Magic”, and his lovely assistant, Natalia, join Mark and Jerry in-studio, to perform a trick and share some exciting news!

