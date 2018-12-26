× Jon Hansen in for John Williams Full Show 12.26.18: Trump performs improv, Lion Air lawsuit, state politics, a wrestler’s unwanted haircut

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams. Jon kicks off the show with some improv with President Trump. Then, Attorney Mike Demetrio joins the show to explain his lawsuit against Boeing in the deadly Lion Air crash from Jakarta. Jon then takes you through the NewsClick, which questions a referee’s discretion that led to a New Jersey high school wrestler’s unwanted haircut mid-match. Plus, The Daily Line Editor and Reporter Heather Cherone chats with Jon about the goings-on of the state and the city. She weighs in on the most eligible mayoral candidates and makes a prediction for marijuana legalization. Finally, Mark Carman chimes in on the referee’s decision, which forced that high school wrestler to get that impromptu haircut, in exchange for continued participation in a match over the weekend.