× Chopping Block Owner Shelley Young Talks Easy Holiday/New Year’s Eve Ideas For Entertaining

Chef and Owner of the The Chopping Block talks about how the magic all began and what sparked her interest in making delicious food for all. Shelley, Dave and Pete all chat about the wonderful classes and events The Chopping Block host year ’round. Listen as Shelley talks through and makes a simple and easy dip live on air that you can bust out during any sort of gathering to really wow your friends and family with this delicious low fat hors d’oeuvre.

Recipe: Harissa-Red Pepper Dip with the Ultimate Crudité

Yield: Approximately 2 cups

Active time: 30 minutes

Start to finish: 30 minutes

1 clove garlic

2 roasted red peppers, peeled and seeded (see note, below)

1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted

1/2 cup white beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons harissa paste

1/2 lemon, juiced

Juice of half a lemon

1 to 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh parsley leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Belgian endive leaves

Baby carrots, green tops removed

Radishes, cut into wedges

1 cup assorted olives

1. While the food processor is running, drop in the clove of garlic and process until minced.

2. Place the roasted peppers, almonds, white beans, cumin, coriander, harissa paste, lemon juice, olive oil and parsley in the food processor. Process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Transfer the dip to a bowl, and serve with the crudité and olives on the side. ¥

Note: To roast a pepper, place it directly on your gas burner and cook, turning occasionally, until the skin is completely blackened on all sides. Place the pepper in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and allow to steam for about 15 minutes. Remove the skin and seeds from the pepper, resisting the urge to rinse it, and cut as needed for your recipe.