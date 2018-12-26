× Brian Noonan 12.26.18 | Holiday shopping, Christmas box office and songwriter Franke Previte

Brian Noonan continues his run on the afternoon drive with another packed show.

WGN Radio’s very own Ryan Burrow talks holiday sales as the markets took a big boost from a low on Christmas Eve.

ABC News correspondent Andy Field looks at the biggest stories of the day, including President Trump’s visit to troops for Christmas.

“Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs sums up the holiday box office and chimes in on new releases “Aquaman” and “Bumblebee”.

And Academy award-winning songwriter Franke Previte talks about his illustrious career in music and his mega-hits “Hungry Eyes” and “Time of My Life”.