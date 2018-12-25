× Nocturnal Journal Christmas Edition with Dave Hoekstra | Mike Veeck

On a special Christmas edition of Nocturnal Journal with Dave Hoekstra, Mike Veeck, son of White Sox Hall of Famer Bill Veeck, co-owner of St. Paul Saints starts up the holiday spirit.

Mike talks about his Christmas memories with his huge family; food, conversation, music around the holiday season. His new restaurant Harold’s Cabin is located in Charleston, S.C. What makes it unique is that Mike opened it with Bill Murray