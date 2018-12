× Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: The Princess Switch

Welcome to another episode of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! Normally in this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down a Hallmark Christmas movie. But for this special Christmas Day episode, Mollie and Pete break down the Netflix Christmas special, “The Princess Switch.”

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to the Steve Cochran Show here and The Download with Justin Kaufmann here